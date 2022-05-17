Alaska judge orders board adopt interim redistricting map

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A state court judge has said a majority of members on the board tasked with redrawing Alaska's political boundaries appeared to have adopted a map that splits the Eagle River area into two Senate districts for “political reasons,” and he ordered a new map be used this year.

Superior Court Judge Thomas Matthews in a decision released late Monday ordered the board to adopt on an interim basis a map that pairs the Eagle River area House districts into a Senate district. The decision comes in a second round of redistricting challenges. The candidate filing deadline for the August primary is June 1.