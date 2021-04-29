Alaska Legislature sends COVID-19 response bill to governor

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska lawmakers have agreed to retroactively extend the state's COVID-19 disaster emergency declaration as part of an effort to maintain state eligibility for food assistance benefits and other federal aid dollars.
The measure, which would extend the declaration through 2021, was passed by the Senate and House Wednesday and sent to Gov. Mike Dunleavy. Adam Crum, the state health commissioner, had told legislative leaders action on the bill was needed by Friday to ensure the state could access additional food assistance benefits for April.