Alabama sales tax holiday a boost for families feeling pinch

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) — With inflation driving up costs, some families plan to take advantage of the state’s tax-free holiday on clothes and school supplies this weekend, saying it is vital to purchase all they can while they get the financial break.
“This weekend is very important to the working-class person that’s a single parent to go out there and get the things their children need to go back to school,” said Tiara Turner, who has a daughter going into the ninth grade at Austin Junior High School.