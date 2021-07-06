Alabama jury recommends death for man convicted of killing 5

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Jurors recommended the death penalty on Tuesday for a man convicted of killing his wife, her unborn child and three other people in 2015 in a scheme with another woman to whom he was married.

News outlets reported that the Madison County jury which convicted Christopher Henderson, 46, of multiple counts of capital murder last week voted 11-1 that he should die for the slayings. A judge will decide whether Henderson should be given the death penalty or sentenced to life without parole at a hearing set for Oct. 14.