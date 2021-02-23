Alabama House approves 'Aniah's Law' named for slain teen

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama House of Representatives on Tuesday approved a pair of bills intended to give judges more discretion to deny bail for people accused of violent crimes, a proposal inspired by the death of a college student.
Representatives approved two bills to create Aniah’s Law, a measure named after 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard who was killed after being abducted from an Auburn gas station. At the time of the abduction the suspect in the case was free on bond in an earlier kidnapping case