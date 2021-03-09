Alabama Guard to conduct vaccinations in 24 rural counties

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — With Alabama trailing most of the nation in COVID-19 vaccinations, National Guard troops will begin work later this month administering doses in at least 24 rural counties, the state said Tuesday.
The Alabama National Guard, with two 55-member mobile vaccination teams that can provide 8,000 doses a week in all, will work with public health and local officials to determine exact sites and logistics, Gov. Kay Ivey's office said in a statement. Guard immunizations will start March 23.