Alabama AG opposed expected medical marijuana bill

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama attorney general is opposing medical marijuana legislation expected to be introduced in the upcoming legislative session.

In a Jan. 6 letter to lawmakers, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall called marijuana an addictive substance and drew parallels with the ongoing opioid addiction crisis. He also noted federal law continues to ban marijuana.

A state study commission has recommended a medical marijuana proposal for the session that begins next month. The commission was created after legislation failed last year.

The Alabama Senate approved a medical marijuana bill in 2019, but the legislation stalled in the Alabama House of Representatives.

The National Conference of State Legislatures says more than 30 states have approved some form of medical marijuana program.