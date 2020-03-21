Air Force airman in Arkansas tests positive for coronavirus

LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark. (AP) — An airman at Little Rock Air Force Base has tested positive for the coronavirus, the base commander said Saturday.

The active duty airman is believed to have contracted the virus from recent, undisclosed, travels and is undergoing treatment, Col. John Schutte said in a news release.

“The safety of our Airmen, families and employees is our top priority. We will continue to work with our interagency partners to ensure we do everything we can to mitigate the effects of Covid-19 and ensure our Airmen, families and employees here have the most up-to-date information on appropriate measures to prevent the potential spread of the virus," Schutte said.

Statewide, Arkansas has reported 100 cases of coronavirus.

The vast majority of people who contract the virus recover within weeks. It causes only mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but it can lead to more severe illness, including pneumonia, especially in older adults and people with preexisting health problems.

