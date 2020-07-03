Aimee Berger-Girvalo qualifies for public financing

Aimee Berger-Girvalo, Democratic candidate for Ridgefield’s 111th District seat in the Connecticut House of Representatives, announced July 1 that she had met the qualifying thresholds of the state’s Citizens Election Program (CEP).

The Citizens Election Program, designed to reduce the influence of money in politics, provides public financing for candidates that demonstrate broad support by meeting fund raising thresholds. For a state representative race, the qualifying threshold is $5,300 raised from 150 or more individuals in the district, in contributions of between $5 and $270.

Berger-Girvalo raised $5,630 from 175 contributors from Ridgefield.

“I am so thankful for this outpouring of support for our campaign as we get closer to the general election,” said Berger-Girvalo.

“We’re facing a challenging and uncertain time, and more than ever we need a leader who is committed to supporting our schools, getting working families and small businesses the relief they need, expanding access to healthcare, and ensuring that our town sees a full economic recovery,” she said. “I’m running to represent Ridgefield because I am deeply invested in our community, and I’m ready to fight every day to make sure we get our fair share.”

Aimee Berger-Girvalo is an advocate and community volunteer who has lived in Ridgefield for 15 years. She works in special education programs as an Applied Behavior Analysis Therapist. For more than a decade, she has been the director and coach of the Ridgefield Holland Soccer program, a volunteer-run program that enables children with physical and learning differences to participate in the sport.

Berger-Girvalo has raised her two children in Ridgefield, both attending public schools.