Aid offered for homeowners affected by Lake Ontario flooding

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Homeowners impacted by Lake Ontario flooding this year can apply for up to $50,000 in state funding to repair damage.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Flood Relief and Recovery Program will allocate up to $20 million to help homeowners repair their primary residences. The application period runs through the month of October.

Applicants are eligible to receive funding for costs not covered by insurance or other sources. They must live within eight impacted counties: Cayuga, Jefferson, Monroe, Niagara, Orleans, Oswego, St. Lawrence and Wayne.

Priority will be given to homes that have direct flood-related damage that threatens the safety of the home.

Applications will be available online starting on Oct. 1.