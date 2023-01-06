Agency proposes bear bait ban for Alaska national preserves

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Bear hunters in Alaska may no longer be able to use bait, including such things as pastries, dog food or bacon grease, as the National Park Service on Friday proposed a new rule that would prohibit bear baiting in national preserves in the state.
It's the latest in a dispute over what animal rights supporters call a cruel practice. The park service also says the new proposal would, in part, “lower the risk that bears will associate food at bait stations with humans and become conditioned to eating human-produced foods.”