After two car thefts, Ridgefield police remind drivers to lock cars

Ridgefield police are reminding people to lock their cars and remove any valuables, after a spree of car break-ins this week.

Two cars were stolen from a Conley Court home overnight Wednesday, according to police. One of the cars was later recovered in Bridgeport.

Three other cars were broken into at the nearby Fox Hill condominiums that same night. Wallets were stolen from each of the three cars, and a credit card taken from one of them was later used, also in Bridgeport, police said.

The thefts followed a weekend spree in which more than two dozen cars were entered by burglars early Saturday morning.

A resident who captured at least one of a the thieves on a home surveillance ransacking her car said the suspect’s face could clearly be seen.

“He shows his face and you can see someone in the car, the driver,” she said, adding that others had perfume, loose change, and a key fob taken from their cars.

“It looks like they spent a half hour here ransacking cars in various neighborhoods,” said the woman, who asked to remain anonymous. “... It looks like about 30 vehicles were hit which is a lot.”

Police reminded residents to lock-up, set alarms, and keep an eye out for suspicious activity.

“We continue to experience larcenies of and from motor vehicles,” the department said on its Facebook page. “Let's make it difficult for the criminals.”

Anyone who sees something suspicious or has more information for authorities should call Ridgefield police at 203-438-6531.