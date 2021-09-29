After knife attack, New Zealand criminalizes terror plotting

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand politicians on Thursday passed a law that makes plotting a terrorist attack a crime, fixing a legal loophole that was exposed earlier this month by a violent knife attack.
The new law had been months in the planning but was hurried through Parliament after an extremist inspired by the Islamic State group grabbed a knife at an Auckland supermarket on Sept. 3 and began stabbing shoppers. He wounded five while two others were injured in the chaos. All have been recovering.