After huge pandemic losses, governments see rapid rebound DAVID A. LIEB and CAMILLE FASSETT, Associated Press Jan. 28, 2022 Updated: Jan. 28, 2022 11:21 a.m.
1 of23 A sidewalk is closed as crews work on repairs in Upland, Calif., on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. After estimating a loss in revenue in the early months of the pandemic in 2020, city officials say Upland is now doing well financially, boosted partly by federal pandemic aid. The city plans to use part of that aid to repave parking lots and repair hundreds of sections of sidewalks. Damian Dovarganes Show More Show Less
2 of23 A crew removes tree debris after a windstorm in Upland, Calif., on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. After estimating a loss in revenue in the early months of the pandemic in 2020, city officials say Upland is now doing well financially, boosted partly by federal pandemic aid. The city plans to use part of that aid for sidewalk and street repairs. Damian Dovarganes Show More Show Less 3 of23
4 of23 Poughkeepsie Mayor Robert Rolison, left, and City Administrator Marc Nelson pose for a photo outside City Hall in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Poughkeepsie was rated by the New York comptroller as the state’s most financially stressed community in 2020. The city has since received more than $20 million from the American Rescue Plan, which it is directing toward public works projects it otherwise couldn't afford. Mary Altaffer/AP Show More Show Less
5 of23 Crews remove damaged concrete sidewalks in Upland, Calif., on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. After estimating a loss in revenue in the early months of the pandemic in 2020, city officials say Upland is now doing well financially, boosted partly by federal pandemic aid. The city plans to use part of that aid to repave parking lots and repair hundreds of sections of sidewalks. Damian Dovarganes Show More Show Less 6 of23
7 of23 Contractor Robert Martinez removes broken concrete blocks from a sidewalk in Upland, Calif., on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. After estimating a loss in revenue in the early months of the pandemic in 2020, city officials say Upland is now doing well financially, boosted partly by federal pandemic aid. The city plans to use part of that aid to repave parking lots and repair hundreds of sections of sidewalks. Damian Dovarganes Show More Show Less
8 of23 The woman's changing area at the Spratt Park pool house in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., is in need of repair, on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Poughkeepsie was rated by the New York comptroller as the state’s most financially stressed community in 2020. The more than $20 million it is getting from the American Rescue Plan cannot be used to wipe out the deficit, but the city plans to make major improvements to parks and swimming pools, including a complete rebuild of a run-down bathhouse that has been relying on portable toilets. Mary Altaffer/AP Show More Show Less 9 of23
10 of23 The U.S. flag flies over the Pulaski Park pool house in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Poughkeepsie was rated by the New York comptroller as the state’s most financially stressed community in 2020. The more than $20 million it is getting from the American Rescue Plan cannot be used to wipe out the deficit, but the city plans to make major improvements to parks and swimming pools, including a complete rebuild of a run-down bathhouse that has been relying on portable toilets. Mary Altaffer/AP Show More Show Less
11 of23 Cracked paint is seen in a window looking into the lifeguard area at the Pulaski Park pool house in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Poughkeepsie was rated by the New York comptroller as the state’s most financially stressed community in 2020. The more than $20 million it is getting from the American Rescue Plan cannot be used to wipe out the deficit, but the city plans to make major improvements to parks and swimming pools, including a complete rebuild of a run-down bathhouse that has been relying on portable toilets. Mary Altaffer/AP Show More Show Less 12 of23
13 of23 A broken toilet and a backed up sink are just some of the repairs needed in the bathroom of the woman's changing area at the Spratt Park pool house in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Poughkeepsie was rated by the New York comptroller as the state’s most financially stressed community in 2020. The more than $20 million it is getting from the American Rescue Plan cannot be used to wipe out the deficit, but the city plans to make major improvements to parks and swimming pools, including a complete rebuild of a run-down bathhouse that has been relying on portable toilets. Mary Altaffer/AP Show More Show Less
14 of23 The Fall Kill Creek runs past an eroding retainer wall Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. Poughkeepsie was rated by the New York comptroller as the state’s most financially stressed community in 2020. The more than $20 million it is getting from the American Rescue Plan cannot be used to wipe out the deficit, but the city plans to make major improvements to parks and swimming pools, including a complete rebuild of a run-down bathhouse that has been relying on portable toilets. Mary Altaffer/AP Show More Show Less 15 of23
16 of23 The woman's changing area at the Spratt Park pool house in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., is in need of repair, on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Poughkeepsie was rated by the New York comptroller as the state’s most financially stressed community in 2020. The more than $20 million it is getting from the American Rescue Plan cannot be used to wipe out the deficit, but the city plans to make major improvements to parks and swimming pools, including a complete rebuild of a run-down bathhouse that has been relying on portable toilets. Mary Altaffer/AP Show More Show Less
17 of23 Contractor Jesse De Loera cuts a concrete sidewalk in Upland, Calif., on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. After estimating a loss in revenue in the early months of the pandemic in 2020, city officials say Upland is now doing well financially, boosted partly by federal pandemic aid. The city plans to use part of that aid to repave parking lots and repair hundreds of sections of sidewalks. Damian Dovarganes Show More Show Less 18 of23
19 of23 Tree debris is removed after a windstorm in Upland, Calif., on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. After estimating a loss in revenue in the early months of the pandemic in 2020, city officials say Upland is now doing well financially, boosted partly by federal pandemic aid. The city plans to use part of that aid for sidewalk and street repairs. Damian Dovarganes Show More Show Less
20 of23 Residents sit on a park bench near the Fall Kill Creek at the Malcolm X Park in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Poughkeepsie was rated by the New York comptroller as the state’s most financially stressed community in 2020. The more than $20 million it is getting from the American Rescue Plan cannot be used to wipe out the deficit, but the city plans to make major improvements to parks and swimming pools, including a complete rebuild of a run-down bathhouse that has been relying on portable toilets. Mary Altaffer/AP Show More Show Less 21 of23
22 of23 The reception area at the Spratt Park pool house in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., is in need of repair, on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Poughkeepsie was rated by the New York comptroller as the state’s most financially stressed community in 2020. The more than $20 million it is getting from the American Rescue Plan cannot be used to wipe out the deficit, but the city plans to make major improvements to parks and swimming pools, including a complete rebuild of a run-down bathhouse that has been relying on portable toilets. Mary Altaffer/AP Show More Show Less
23 of23
State and local governments lost at least $117 billion of expected revenue early in the pandemic, according to an Associated Press analysis, but many are now awash in record amounts of money, boosted partly by federal aid.
In response to the dramatic turnaround, governors, lawmakers and local officials have proposed a surge in spending as well as a new wave of tax cuts.
Written By
DAVID A. LIEB and CAMILLE FASSETT