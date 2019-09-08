After White House bid, back to NYC? Mayor's zeal questioned

NEW YORK (AP) — Now that New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has stamped a tentative expiration date on his presidential campaign, some New Yorkers are wondering whether he will recommit himself to his job leading the nation's largest city.

De Blasio failed to make the cut for the September Democratic debate and said Wednesday that it would be tough to continue if he doesn't qualify for the next debate.

At home, critics who have already written off his presidential chances are now questioning whether he has the drive needed to still be an effective mayor.

They cite the dwindling number of hours de Blasio has been spending each month at City Hall.

De Blasio bristles at suggestions he isn't working hard, saying he's laboring around the clock to solve the city's problems.