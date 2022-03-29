After Russian forces pull back, a shattered town breathes ANDREA ROSA and FELIPE DANA, Associated Press March 29, 2022 Updated: March 29, 2022 3:56 a.m.
1 of44 Residents lining up for aid watch as Ukrainian soldiers ride atop a tank in the town of Trostsyanets, Ukraine, Monday, March 28, 2022. Trostsyanets was recently retaken by Ukrainian forces after being held by Russians since the early days of the war. Felipe Dana/AP Show More Show Less
2 of44 A resident stands next to parts of a destroyed Russian tank in the town of Trostsyanets, Ukraine, Monday, March 28, 2022. Trostsyanets was recently retaken by Ukrainian forces after being held by Russians since the early days of the war. Felipe Dana/AP Show More Show Less 3 of44
4 of44 Ukrainian soldiers look over the bodies of dead Russian soldiers after recent fights in the town of Trostsyanets, some 400km (250 miles) east of capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 28, 2022. The more than month-old war has killed thousands and driven more than 10 million Ukrainians from their homes including almost 4 million from their country. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less
5 of44 Destroyed vehicles and buildings are seen in the town of Trostsyanets, Ukraine, Monday, March 28, 2022. Trostsyanets was recently retaken by Ukrainian forces after being held by Russians since the early days of the war. Felipe Dana/AP Show More Show Less 6 of44
7 of44 Birds fly over a heavily damaged building in the town of Trostsyanets, Ukraine, Monday, March 28, 2022. Trostsyanets was recently retaken by Ukrainian forces after being held by Russians since the early days of the war. Felipe Dana/AP Show More Show Less
8 of44 Ukrainian servicemen ride atop a tank near the town of Trostsyanets, Ukraine, Monday, March 28, 2022. Trostsyanets was recently retaken by Ukrainian forces after being held by Russians since the early days of the war. Felipe Dana/AP Show More Show Less 9 of44
10 of44 Ukrainian servicemen walk at a damaged train station in the town of Trostsyanets, Ukraine, Monday, March 28, 2022. Trostsyanets was recently retaken by Ukrainian forces after being held by Russians since the early days of the war. Felipe Dana/AP Show More Show Less
11 of44 Ukrainian soldiers, top left, stand near the bodies of two Russian soldiers in Trostsyanets, Ukraine, Monday, March 28, 2022. Trostsyanets was recently retaken by Ukrainian forces after being held by Russians since the early days of the war. Felipe Dana/AP Show More Show Less 12 of44
13 of44 An abandoned Russian tank is seen near the town of Trostsyanets, Ukraine, Monday, March 28, 2022. Trostsyanets was recently retaken by Ukrainian forces after being held by Russians since the early days of the war. Felipe Dana/AP Show More Show Less
14 of44 A woman walks past a destroyed tank in the town of Trostsyanets, Ukraine, Monday, March 28, 2022. Trostsyanets was recently retaken by Ukrainian forces after being held by Russians since the early days of the war. Felipe Dana/AP Show More Show Less 15 of44
16 of44 The bodies of two Russian soldiers are seen at the woods in Trostsyanets, Ukraine, Monday, March 28, 2022. Trostsyanets was recently retaken by Ukrainian forces after being held by Russians since the early days of the war. Felipe Dana/AP Show More Show Less
17 of44 Destroyed vehicles and buildings are seen in the town of Trostsyanets, Ukraine, Monday, March 28, 2022. Trostsyanets was recently retaken by Ukrainian forces after being held by Russians since the early days of the war. Felipe Dana/AP Show More Show Less 18 of44
19 of44 Ukrainian soldiers walk towards the bodies of two Russian soldiers in Trostsyanets, Ukraine, Monday, March 28, 2022. Trostsyanets was recently retaken by Ukrainian forces after being held by Russians since the early days of the war. Felipe Dana/AP Show More Show Less
20 of44 Local residents watch shells after recent fights in the town of Trostsyanets, some 400km (250 miles) east of capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 28, 2022. The more than month-old war has killed thousands and driven more than 10 million Ukrainians from their homes including almost 4 million from their country. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less 21 of44
22 of44 The body of a Russian soldier lays in the woods in Trostsyanets, Ukraine, Monday, March 28, 2022. Trostsyanets was recently retaken by Ukrainian forces after being held by Russians since the early days of the war. Felipe Dana/AP Show More Show Less
23 of44 Ukrainian soldiers look at a damaged Russian tank after recent fights in the town of Trostsyanets, some 400km (250 miles) east of capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 28, 2022. The more than month-old war has killed thousands and driven more than 10 million Ukrainians from their homes including almost 4 million from their country. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less 24 of44
25 of44 The bodies of two Russian soldiers are seen in the town of Trostsyanets, Ukraine, Monday, March 28, 2022. Trostsyanets was recently retaken by Ukrainian forces after being held by Russians since the early days of the war. Felipe Dana/AP Show More Show Less
26 of44 Ukrainian soldiers walk in Trostsyanets, Ukraine, Monday, March 28, 2022. Trostsyanets was recently retaken by Ukrainian forces after being held by Russians since the early days of the war. Felipe Dana/AP Show More Show Less 27 of44
28 of44 Residents lining up for aid watch as Ukrainian soldiers ride atop a tank in the town of Trostsyanets, Ukraine, Monday, March 28, 2022. Trostsyanets was recently retaken by Ukrainian forces after being held by Russians since the early days of the war. Felipe Dana/AP Show More Show Less
29 of44 Ukrainian soldiers watch debris from a Russian tank after recent fights in the town of Trostsyanets, some 400km (250 miles) east of capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 28, 2022. The more than month-old war has killed thousands and driven more than 10 million Ukrainians from their homes including almost 4 million from their country. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less 30 of44
31 of44 Residents walk on the rubble of destroyed buildings in the town of Trostsyanets, Ukraine, Monday, March 28, 2022. Trostsyanets was recently retaken by Ukrainian forces after being held by Russians since the early days of the war. Felipe Dana/AP Show More Show Less
32 of44 Ukrainian soldiers ride on APC through the town of Trostsyanets, some 400 km eastern of capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 28, 2022. The more than month-old war has killed thousands and driven more than 10 million Ukrainians from their homes including almost 4 million from their country. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less 33 of44
34 of44 A local resident passes at damaged Russian tank after recent fighting in the town of Trostsyanets, some 400km (250 miles) east of capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 28, 2022. The more than month-old war has killed thousands and driven more than 10 million Ukrainians from their homes including almost 4 million from their country. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less
35 of44 Residents ride their bikes on a destroyed street in the town of Trostsyanets, Ukraine, Monday, March 28, 2022. Trostsyanets was recently retaken by Ukrainian forces after being held by Russians since the early days of the war. Felipe Dana/AP Show More Show Less 36 of44
37 of44 Residents look at destroyed tanks, cars and buildings in the town of Trostsyanets, Ukraine, Monday, March 28, 2022. Trostsyanets was recently retaken by Ukrainian forces after being held by Russians since the early days of the war. Felipe Dana/AP Show More Show Less
38 of44 Local residents pass at a damaged Russian tank after resent fight in the town of Trostsyanets, some 400km (250 miles) east of capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 28, 2022. The more than month-old war has killed thousands and driven more than 10 million Ukrainians from their homes including almost 4 million from their country. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less 39 of44
40 of44 A local resident passes with his bicycle in front of damaged buildings and a tank in the town of Trostsyanets, some 400km (250 miles) east of capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 28, 2022. The more than month-old war has killed thousands and driven more than 10 million Ukrainians from their homes — including almost 4 million from their country. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less
41 of44 Local residents pass by a damaged Russian tank in the town of Trostsyanets, some 400km (250 miles) east of capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 28, 2022. The monument for Second World War is seen background. The more than one-1month-old war has killed thousands and driven more than 10 million Ukrainians from their homes including almost 4 million from their country. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less 42 of44
43 of44 Ukrainian soldiers ride a tank through the town of Trostsyanets, some 400 km eastern of capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 28, 2022. The more than month-old war has killed thousands and driven more than 10 million Ukrainians from their homes — including almost 4 million from their country. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less
44 of44
TROSTYANETS, Ukraine (AP) — The bodies of two Russian soldiers lie abandoned in the woods. Ukrainian forces piled atop a tank flash victory signs. Dazed people line up amid charred buildings to reach for aid. These are the sights in a Ukrainian town that has seized back control from Russian forces, at least for now.
Arriving in Trostyanets shortly after Ukrainian forces announced the northeastern town near the Russian border had been retaken following weeks of Russian occupation, The Associated Press on Monday saw a civilian landscape that has seen some of the worst of war.
Written By
ANDREA ROSA and FELIPE DANA