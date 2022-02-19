After $73M win, Sandy Hook families zero in on gun marketing DAVE COLLINS, Associated Press Feb. 19, 2022 Updated: Feb. 19, 2022 8:35 a.m.
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — After agreeing to a $73 million lawsuit settlement with gun-maker Remington, the families of nine Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims say they are shifting their focus to ending firearms advertising with macho, military themes that exploit young men's insecurities, all in the hopes of preventing more mass shootings.
The families say Remington used those kinds of ads to promote its AR-15-style rifles like the one used to kill 20 young children and six educators inside the Newtown, Connecticut, school on Dec. 14, 2012.