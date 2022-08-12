Afghan girls face uncertain future after 1 year of no school RAHIM FAIEZ and SIDDIQULLAH ALIZAI, Associated Press Aug. 12, 2022 Updated: Aug. 12, 2022 2:49 a.m.
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — For most teenage girls in Afghanistan, it’s been a year since they set foot in a classroom. With no sign the ruling Taliban will allow them back to school, some are trying to find ways to keep education from stalling for a generation of young women.
At a house in Kabul, dozens gathered on a recent day for classes in an informal school set up by Sodaba Nazhand. She and her sister teach English, science and math to girls who should be in secondary school.
RAHIM FAIEZ and SIDDIQULLAH ALIZAI