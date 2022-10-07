Ridgefield grain building to be turned into businesses and apartments — including 2 affordable units
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
RIDGEFIELD — The addition of affordable housing units was among a handful of special conditions recently approved by the town's Planning & Zoning Commission for the construction of a mixed use commercial and residential building at 34 Bailey Ave.
Other special conditions that were approved for the project at the old S. D. Keeler grain elevator building pertained to affordable parking spaces, lighting, and high density development.