Advocates concerned about Southern Utah road extension

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — With construction of the approved Northern Corridor highway through the Red Cliffs National Conservation Area looming, advocates for protected land staying protected are also objecting to another road project set to encroach on sensitive species habitat.
The Long Valley Road extension project aims to connect a planned housing development west of Sand Hollow Reservoir in Washington City to the Southern Parkway by extending the existing Long Valley Road through a corner of what is now the Warner Ridge Fort Pearce Area of Critical Environmental Concern (ACEC).