Advocates: Gym defibrillators could be 'difference between life and death'

RIDGEFIELD — Advocates say a state bill that would require all Connecticut athletic facilities and health clubs to be equipped with automatic external defibrillators will help save lives.
The provision was inspired by the story of Ridgefield resident Edward Brennan, who died from a cardiac event in December 2012. Brennan, a lifelong athlete and beloved coach in the community, was working out at a gym on the outskirts of town when he collapsed to the floor and died minutes later. He was 50 years old.