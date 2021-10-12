Advice shifting on aspirin use for preventing heart attacks LINDSEY TANNER, AP Medical Writer Oct. 12, 2021 Updated: Oct. 12, 2021 11:05 a.m.
Older adults without heart disease shouldn't take daily low-dose aspirin to prevent a first heart attack or stroke, an influential health guidelines group said in preliminary updated advice released Tuesday.
Bleeding risks for adults in their 60s and up who haven't had a heart attack or stroke outweigh any potential benefits from aspirin, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force said in its draft guidance.