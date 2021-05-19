Actor Masterson's ex says she had to pull hair to stop rape ANDREW DALTON, AP Entertainment Writer May 19, 2021 Updated: May 19, 2021 4:47 p.m.
1 of3 FILE - In this June 7, 2017, file photo, Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. On Tuesday, May 18, 2021, prosecutors are set to begin presenting evidence to a judge as they attempt to show “That '70s Show” actor Masterson should stand trial for the rapes of three women. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File) Wade Payne/Wade Payne/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, file photo, actor Danny Masterson appears at his arraignment in Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles. On Tuesday, May 18, 2021, prosecutors are set to begin presenting evidence to a judge as they attempt to show “That '70s Show” actor Masterson should stand trial for the rapes of three women. (Lucy Nicholson/Pool Photo via AP, File) Lucy Nicholson/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A woman testified Friday that she was five years into a relationship with actor Danny Masterson when she awoke to find he had begun having sex with her as she slept, as happened often.
She didn't want it, she said, but had always accepted it. This time, she fought back.