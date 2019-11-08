Activists to protest wall along Arizona-Mexico border

FILE - This Feb. 17, 2006 file photo, shows a fence separating Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, right, and Sonyota, Mexico, running through Lukeville, Ariz. Environmental and other activists say they'll gather on the U.S.-Mexico border at the Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument in Arizona on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, to protest plans by the Trump administration to build a wall there. Laiken Jordahl of the Center for Biological Diversity says the 30-foot barrier will block wildlife migration, destroy sacred sites and imperil endangered species.

LUKEVILLE, Ariz. (AP) — Environmental and other activists say they'll gather on the U.S.-Mexico border at Arizona's Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument over the weekend to protest U.S. government plans to build a wall there.

The Center for Biological Diversity says the 30-foot (9-meter) barrier will hinder migrating wildlife, destroy sacred archaeological sites and further threaten already endangered species. The area's rare desert oasis Quitobaquito Springs is home to the endangered Sonoyta mud turtle and Quitobaquito pupfish.

The activists will gather at noon Saturday at the Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument Visitor Center before launching the protest.

More than 60 miles (96.5 kilometers) of new border wall construction are planned or have been started across Arizona.