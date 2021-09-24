Activists stage global rallies over climate change Sep. 24, 2021 Updated: Sep. 24, 2021 6:20 a.m.
An environmental activist speaks during a press conference on the effort to curb greenhouse gas emissions as part of the climate strike in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. The banners read: "Greenhouse gas, 50 percent down."
Members of the Kodaira Solar hold banners and posters during a demonstration to promote community-oriented solar energy power plants, outside a train station in Kodaira, west of Tokyo, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. The Kodaira group, a nonprofit organization, was in solidarity with the Fridays for Future climate movement calling for the "global day of climate action." The banner at left shows a partial phrase of "Climate Disaster." The center poster reads: "Renewable energy 100% to cool down the earth."
Students march as part of the Fridays for Future climate movement's initiatives, in Milan, Italy, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
Students march as part of the Fridays for Future climate movement's initiatives, in Milan, Italy, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
Steam rises from the cooling towers of the Jaenschwalde lignite-fired power plant of Lausitz Energie Bergbau AG (LEAG) in Peitz, Germany, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.The eighth global day of action of the Fridays for Future movement will take place today on Sept. 24, after more than three years of climate strike.
BERLIN (AP) — Environmental activists, many of them students taking time out from school, staged rallies around the world on Friday to demand that leaders take stronger action to curb climate change amid dire warnings of an increasingly hotter globe if nothing is done soon.
The issue has climbed the political agenda in many countries as scientists are warning that the world faces dangerous temperature rises unless greenhouse gas emissions are cut sharply in the coming years.