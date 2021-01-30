Activists back French-Vietnamese woman's Agent Orange case Jan. 30, 2021 Updated: Jan. 30, 2021 12:42 p.m.
1 of8 Tran To Nga, a 78-year-old former journalist, attends a gathering in support of people exposed to Agent Orange during the Vietnam War, in Paris, Saturday Jan. 30, 2021. Activists gathered Saturday in Paris in support of people exposed to Agent Orange during the Vietnam War, after a French court examined a case opposing a French-Vietnamese woman to 14 companies that produced and sold the toxic chemical. Thibault Camus/AP Show More Show Less
PARIS (AP) — Activists gathered Saturday in Paris to support people exposed to Agent Orange during the Vietnam War, after a French court examined the case of a French-Vietnamese woman who sued 14 companies that produced and sold the powerful defoliant dioxin used by U.S. troops.
Tran To Nga, a 78-year-old former journalist, described in a book how she breathed some Agent Orange in 1966, when she was a member of the Vietnamese Communists, or Viet Cong, that fought against South Vietnam and the United States.