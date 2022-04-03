Across US, faith groups mobilize to aid Ukrainian refugees DEEPA BHARATH and LUIS ANDRES HENAO, Associated Press April 3, 2022 Updated: April 3, 2022 10:51 a.m.
1 of9 Volunteer Silas Breen, below left, from the Calvary Bible Institute, prays with David, from Ukraine, at San Diego Calvary's shelter for Ukrainians arriving after crossing into the United States from Tijuana, Mexico, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Chula Vista, Calif. As U.S. refugee resettlement agencies and nonprofits nationwide gear up to help Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion and war that has raged for nearly six weeks, members of faith communities have been leading the charge to welcome the displaced. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 A man from Ukraine sits among donated toys at a shelter in the Christian church Calvary San Diego for Ukrainians arriving after crossing into the United States from Tijuana, Mexico, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Chula Vista, Calif. As U.S. refugee resettlement agencies and nonprofits nationwide gear up to help Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion and war that has raged for nearly six weeks, members of faith communities have been leading the charge to welcome the displaced. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 A Ukrainian family arrives at a shelter in the Christian church Calvary San Diego for Ukrainians arriving after crossing into the United States from Tijuana, Mexico, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Chula Vista, Calif. As U.S. refugee resettlement agencies and nonprofits nationwide gear up to help Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion and war that has raged for nearly six weeks, members of faith communities have been leading the charge to welcome the displaced. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Volunteers arrive at a shelter in the Christian church Calvary San Diego for Ukrainians Friday, April 1, 2022, in Chula Vista, Calif. As U.S. refugee resettlement agencies and nonprofits nationwide gear up to help Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion and war that has raged for nearly six weeks, members of faith communities have been leading the charge to welcome the displaced. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 A Ukrainian family arrives at a shelter at the Christian church Calvary San Diego for Ukrainians arriving after crossing into the United States from Tijuana, Mexico, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Chula Vista, Calif. As U.S. refugee resettlement agencies and nonprofits nationwide gear up to help Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion and war that has raged for nearly six weeks, members of faith communities have been leading the charge to welcome the displaced. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Donated toys sit in a basket at a shelter at the Christian church Calvary San Diego for Ukrainians Friday, April 1, 2022, in Chula Vista, Calif. As U.S. refugee resettlement agencies and nonprofits nationwide gear up to help Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion and war that has raged for nearly six weeks, members of faith communities have been leading the charge to welcome the displaced. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
LOS ANGELES (AP) — As U.S. refugee resettlement agencies and nonprofits nationwide gear up to help Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion and war that has raged for nearly six weeks, members of faith communities have been leading the charge to welcome the displaced.
In Southern California, pastors and lay individuals are stationing themselves at the Mexico border waving Ukrainian flags and offering food, water and prayer. Around the country, other religious groups are getting ready to provide longer-term support for refugees who will have to find housing, work, health care and schooling.
Written By
DEEPA BHARATH and LUIS ANDRES HENAO