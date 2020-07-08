Accident by Ridgefield fountain

A two-car accident by the fountain on the Fourth of July resulted in a 93-year-old driver being taken to the hospital and charged with failure to grant the right of way.

Carmine Garretta of South Salem, N.Y., was charged after pulling out of West Lane to make a left turn onto Main Street and having his vehicle hit a vehicle that was southbound on Main Street, according to Ridgefield Police.

He was “transported to Danbury Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries” in a Ridgefield Fire Department ambulance, police said.

The accident resulted in “heavy front-end damage to both vehicles,” according to the police report.