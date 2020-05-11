Absentee ballots now available for eligible Tennesseans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Eligible Tennesseans can now request an absentee ballot to vote by mail in the Aug. 6 election, according to a news release from the Secretary of State’s office.

Tennessee law allows all voters 60 years or older to vote absentee. Other people who are allowed to vote absentee include those who will be outside of the county, those who are serving on a jury, members of the military, and those who cannot vote because of illness and their caretakers.

Several groups have sued the state seeking to allow any voter to cast an absentee ballot this year over fears in-person voting could spread the coronavirus.

A full list of who is allowed to vote absentee is available at GoVoteTN.com. Voters can get absentee ballots by submitting a written request to their local election commission.