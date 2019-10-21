https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/article/Absentee-ballots-available-at-Ridgefield-town-14550706.php
Absentee ballots available at Ridgefield town clerk’s office
Absentee ballots for the Nov. 5 municipal election are available in the town clerk’s office from 8:30-4:30 Monday through Friday up through Monday, Nov. 4.
In addition, the town clerk’s office will be open on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to noon for absentee voting.
Email townclerk@ridgefieldct.org or call 203-431-2783 for further information.
