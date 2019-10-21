Absentee ballots available at Ridgefield town clerk’s office

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Absentee ballots available at Ridgefield town clerk’s office 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Absentee ballots for the Nov. 5 municipal election are available in the town clerk’s office from 8:30-4:30 Monday through Friday up through Monday, Nov. 4.

In addition, the town clerk’s office will be open on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to noon for absentee voting.

Email townclerk@ridgefieldct.org or call 203-431-2783 for further information.