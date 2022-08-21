Abrams aims to win back Dems who voted in Ga.'s GOP primary BILL BARROW, Associated Press Aug. 21, 2022 Updated: Aug. 21, 2022 8:33 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of8 FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks at The Neighborhood Lot on July 29, 2022, in McDonough, Ga. Kemp's decision to defy Donald Trump and ratify Joe Biden's presidential electors in 2020 has won Kemp credit with some Democrats. Heading into the November election, Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams needs those voters in her column. Megan Varner/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 FILE - Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams talks to the reporters May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's decision to defy Donald Trump and ratify Joe Biden's presidential electors in 2020 has won Kemp credit with some Democrats. Heading into the November election, Democratic nominee Abrams needs those voters in her column. Brynn Anderson/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 FILE - This combination of 2022 and 2021 file photos shows Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, left, and gubernatorial Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's decision to defy Donald Trump and ratify Joe Biden's presidential electors in 2020 has won Kemp credit with some Democrats. Heading into the November election, Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams needs those voters in her column. Brynn Anderson/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks at Ola High School on Friday, July 29, 2022, in McDonough, Ga. Georgia first lady Marty Kemp listens at left. Kemp's decision to defy Donald Trump and ratify Joe Biden's presidential electors in 2020 has won Kemp credit with some Democrats. Heading into the November election, Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams needs those voters in her column. Megan Varner/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 FILE - Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams greets a supporter May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's decision to defy Donald Trump and ratify Joe Biden's presidential electors in 2020 has won Kemp credit with some Democrats. Heading into the November election, Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams needs those voters in her column. Brynn Anderson/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
CLAYTON, Ga. (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is a conservative by any measure.
As the Republicans seeks a second term in November, he can trumpet multiple tax cuts. He helped enact a ban on abortions after six weeks, before many women know they're pregnant. He presided over an election law overhaul that could make it harder for some Georgians to vote.