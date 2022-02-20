RIDGEFIELD — A historic clock on Main Street that tells the correct time twice a day may soon start ticking again.

The Rotary Club of Ridgefield expressed interest in restoring the clock prior to the new year, and also proposed relocating it to a more prominent location. But the Board of Selectmen agreed this week that the clock should remain in its original place and form.

The clock is located on the west side of Main Street just south of Deborah Ann’s Sweet Shoppe. It was erected there on Dec. 8, 1958, and donated by members of the American Women’s Voluntary Services.

This group was active during World War II and provided taxi rides to various people who helped with the war effort, including military personnel, blood donors and canning drive workers. The Ridgefield unit’s headquarters was formerly located on Catoonah Street.

The women raised money to cover their costs through a variety of fundraisers. Some years after it disbanded, the group found a sizable amount of money left over in a bank account. The remaining members decided to use the funds to donate a town clock to Ridgefield as a commemoration of their wartime services.

The clock has stood on Main Street for more than 60 years but hasn’t worked for the past 10, according to Bill Wyman, the Rotary’s communications chair. He and fellow Rotarian Dennis Bishop approached the selectmen last year after the organization voted to purchase a new clock, he said.

“We look for opportunities to make an impact in the town,” Wyman told Hearst Connecticut Media. “The current location of the clock is surrounded by wires and utility poles, and it just doesn’t look good compared to how it was installed originally.”

The Rotarians proposed installing a new two-faced or four-faced clock in a more prominent location, either in front of Town Hall or near the Scott House on Sunset Lane.

“But the Board of Selectmen want to keep the clock where it is and see if it can be repaired,” Wyman said.

Board members expressed their intent on maintaining the clock’s current location.

“There are a lot of people who feel very attached to that clock where it is,” Selectwoman Barbara Manners said. “Continuing to have it on Main Street where it has historically been and restoring (what) we have now … would be the ideal combination.”

“What I’ve heard is the general sentiment would be to leave the two-sided clock, restore the original,” Selectman Bob Hebert said. “That is a part of our history — it’s a part of the fabric of the community.”

Wyman said it would cost approximately $22,000 to restore the clock in its current setting with new, atomic wiring. The technology would ensure the clock would display the correct time without altering its face or exterior design, he said.

But if the clock is to remain in its original location, Wyman said its pedestal needs to be assessed. Following winter storms, snow is often plowed up to the foot of the clock, potentially affecting its structural integrity.

“The next step is to get an evaluation on the pedestal … and vote on if we should repair the current one,” Wyman said. “If we put in the new atomic clock, is it worth doing on a pedestal that may have damage? We don’t know.”

The Rotary will consider fronting the costs to repair the clock’s internal wiring and get an evaluation on the pedestal at its next meeting on March 7.

