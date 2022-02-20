About time: Ridgefield seeks to repair ticker of historic downtown clock
The Ridgefield Rotary Club has expressed interest in restoring the clock on Main Street. The clock was a gift from the American Women's Voluntary Services and was erected in 1958.
The Ridgefield Rotary Club has expressed interest in restoring the clock on Main Street. The clock was a gift from the American Women’s Voluntary Services and was erected in 1958. Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, Ridgefield, Conn.
The Ridgefield Rotary Club has expressed interest in restoring the clock on Main Street. The clock was a gift from the American Women’s Voluntary Services and was erected in 1958. Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, Ridgefield, Conn.
The Ridgefield Rotary Club has expressed interest in restoring the clock on Main Street. The clock was a gift from the American Women’s Voluntary Services and was erected in 1958. Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, Ridgefield, Conn.
The Ridgefield Rotary Club has expressed interest in restoring the clock on Main Street. The clock was a gift from the American Women’s Voluntary Services and was erected in 1958. Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, Ridgefield, Conn.
RIDGEFIELD — A historic clock on Main Street that tells the correct time twice a day may soon start ticking again.
The Rotary Club of Ridgefield expressed interest in restoring the clock prior to the new year, and also proposed relocating it to a more prominent location. But the Board of Selectmen agreed this week that the clock should remain in its original place and form.