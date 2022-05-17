Abortion resistance braces for demands of a post-Roe future CLAIRE GALOFARO, AP National Writer May 17, 2022 Updated: May 17, 2022 10:34 a.m.
1 of33 Alison Dreith stands in front of her barn in southern Illinois on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Dreith works remotely for the Midwest Access Coalition, which pays for "practical support" for women seeking abortions. That includes things like air fare, gas money, hotel rooms or child care. Says Dreith, "I'm kind of a freak out first, calm down later kind of person is the big energy I have. So I really appreciate that I have something — no pun intended — like, really practical to do." Martha Irvine/AP Show More Show Less
2 of33 Alison Dreith works on her computer on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in her home in southern Illinois. Dreith works for the Midwest Access Coalition, which pays for "practical support" for women seeking abortions. That includes things like air fare, gas money, hotel rooms or child care. "It is a part of the work that fills you back up — when you're helping someone else," Dreith says. Martha Irvine/AP Show More Show Less 3 of33
4 of33 Alison Dreith puts her head in her hand as she realizes she has to turn away a client from Texas, while working from home on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in southern Illinois. Dreith works remotely for the Midwest Access Coalition, which pays for "practical support" for women seeking abortions. That includes things like air fare, gas money, hotel rooms or child care. High demand from women in Texas, which has restricted abortion, has caused MAC to have to send those clients to other support organizations. "It's sad," she says. "It just breaks your heart when you feel like you're the ones set up to take care of them and then you can't…. We need help." Martha Irvine/AP Show More Show Less
5 of33 A pastor uses a megaphone to implore women not to get abortions on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, outside the Hope Clinic for Women in Granite City, Ill. "Don't murder your baby!" he shouted. The pastor, whose church is across the state line in the St. Louis area, declined to give his name but said he stands outside the clinic and does this often. More women from Missouri and states much farther away are coming to Illinois for abortions, as more states restrict that kind of care. Martha Irvine/AP Show More Show Less 6 of33
7 of33 Melanie Wong holds a plastic fetus on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, outside the Hope Clinic for Women in Granite City, Ill. Wong, who opposes abortion, says she was standing outside the clinic to offer support to women seeking abortions who may have a change of heart and need support. Pregnant with her third child, she told her young son, "This is about how big my baby is." Martha Irvine/AP Show More Show Less
8 of33 Melanie Wong walks her young son into an ultrasound van on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, outside the Hope Clinic for Women in Granite City, Ill. Wong sometimes comes to stand with other abortion opponents outside the clinic. The van belongs to another abortion opponent who offers ultrasounds to women who've come to the clinic for abortions. The hope is that seeing the ultrasound will persuade them not to have an abortion. Martha Irvine/AP Show More Show Less 9 of33
10 of33 In this photo provided by Alison Dreith, she, bottom left, and a group of friends who all work in abortion support and advocacy have their photo made while getting tattoos on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Richmond, Ind. Dreith's tattoo was a drawing of abortion pills. (Alison Dreith via AP) Alison Dreith/AP Show More Show Less
11 of33 Pamela Merritt, executive director of Medical Students for Choice, sits in her living room in southern Illinois on Monday, April 11, 2022. She is holding an illustration created by a former coworker, Caitlin Blunnie, which includes one of Merritt's favorite rallying cries: "When they go low, we organize!" Merritt considers access to abortion a civil rights issue — and vows to fight to help maintain that access if the U.S. Supreme Court upholds Mississippi's ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Whatever that decision is, Merritt says, "There's an active, organized crew of people who are going to do what it takes to try and make sure that people aren't denied their bodily autonomy and it's not a march, it's not a rally, it's not a chant. It's different, and in many ways it does resemble some of the resistance work that took place in the late 60s, early 70s." Martha Irvine/AP Show More Show Less 12 of33
13 of33 Kawanna Shannon, director of patient access at Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri, sits in a call center at the Planned Parenthood clinic in Fairview Heights, Ill., on Monday, April 11, 2022. The clinic is among those in Illinois that is seeing more requests for abortion services from women from states where abortions are being restricted. "People are coming (from) as close as St. Louis, who may not have all their money. And as far as Louisiana," Shannon says. "It is requiring us to work longer hours …. But we understand the goal, right? And we're all 100% into the goal." Martha Irvine/AP Show More Show Less
14 of33 Robin Marty poses for a portrait at her home in Alabama on Monday, March 14, 2022. Marty runs the West Alabama Women's Center, which provides abortions, and is also author of a 247-page manual titled "The Handbook for a Post-Roe America." When the draft Supreme Court opinion on Roe v. Wade was leaked, her book sold out overnight. “Everybody wants something to do. ... I think people want to feel like there’s something within their control.” Marty had been a journalist. But she saw abortion access collapsing, felt constrained by the journalistic mandate of impartiality, and so she left the business to work on the front lines. Allen G. Breed/AP Show More Show Less 15 of33
16 of33 Dr. Colleen McNicholas, chief medical officer at Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri, sits in a surgical room on Monday, April 11, 2022, at the Planned Parenthood clinic in Fairview Heights, Ill. The clinic is among those in Illinois that is seeing more requests for abortion services from women from states where abortions are being restricted. "Illinois is surrounded by lots of red. Illinois will be the haven site for most of the South come a devastating June decision," McNicholas said of the expectation that the U.S. Supreme Court will vote on a Mississippi abortion ban this summer. Martha Irvine/AP Show More Show Less
17 of33 Diana Parker-Kafka, executive director of the Midwest Access Coalition, stands on the Lake Michigan shoreline in Chicago on Thursday, April 21, 2022. Her organization offers funding for "practical support" to women seeking abortion. That could include plane fare, gas money, lodging, food and medicine. Parker-Kafka grew up near the lake, so she says she finds her time there "really grounding." "I'm constantly thinking about clients … who needs what. So it's really hard to find things that take me out of that…. This helps." Martha Irvine/AP Show More Show Less 18 of33
19 of33 Dr. Leah Torres poses for a portrait at the West Alabama Women's Center in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Torres relocated to the red state to ensure that women would continue to have access to safe abortions. “People will be afraid to get help. People will be afraid to go to the doctor, to go to the hospital, to go to the clinic, to get help out of fear of being arrested. And they may instead bleed to death,” she says. Allen G. Breed/AP Show More Show Less
20 of33 A file folder with the label "minor" sits on the desk of Dr. Leah Torres at the West Alabama Women's Center in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Monday, March 14, 2022. The clinic is run by Robin Marty, author of a 247-page manual titled "The Handbook for a Post-Roe America." Allen G. Breed/AP Show More Show Less 21 of33
22 of33 A cork board with a button pin memorializing Dr. George Tiller, upper right, hangs on the door of Dr. Leah Torres' office at the West Alabama Women's Center in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Tiller, an abortion provider in Kansas, was murdered in 2009 by an anti-abortion extremist. Allen G. Breed/AP Show More Show Less
23 of33 Alison Dreith, center, sends a text message to a client on Thursday, April 14, 2022, while working from her home in southern Illinois. Dreith works for the Midwest Access Coalition, which pays for "practical support" for women seeking abortions. That includes things like air fare, gas money, hotel rooms or child care. "It is a part of the work that fills you back up — when you're helping someone else," Dreith says. Martha Irvine/AP Show More Show Less 24 of33
25 of33 Alison Dreith sits in a chair on her farm in southern Illinois on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, showing several tattoos, including one recent one of abortion pills in the crease of her arm. A few of her friends and colleagues have gotten similar tattoos, a symbol of their solidarity, as more states restrict access to abortion. Martha Irvine/AP Show More Show Less
26 of33 Drawings of political activist Ralph Nader and U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hang on a wall of Alison Dreith's home in southern Illinois on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Dreith, who works from home, is employed by the Midwest Access Coalition, which pays for "practical support" for women seeking abortions. That includes things like air fare, gas money, hotel rooms or child care. Martha Irvine/AP Show More Show Less 27 of33
28 of33 Pamela Merritt, right, holds a baby goat, accompanied by Alison Dreith and Jake McDaniel at the couple's farm in southern Illinois on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Both women have worked for years on reproductive rights and are part of a network of people who vow to maintain access to abortion, even as more states restrict that access. Merritt says, "We've been through so much together, politically, professionally and personally." Martha Irvine/AP Show More Show Less
29 of33 A box of emergency contraception tablets, also known as the "morning-after pill," sits in the bottom left corner of a roadside pantry on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, near the southern Illinois home of Alison Dreith and Jake McDaniel. The pill box sits alongside farm produce she has canned and books. She said she and her friends were excited when someone took the first box. She keeps reserves in her attic to restock the pantry. Martha Irvine/AP Show More Show Less 30 of33
31 of33 A goat sniffs Alison Dreith's face, as her husband, Jake McDaniel, watches on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at their southern Illinois farm. Dreith works remotely for the Midwest Access Coalition, which pays for "practical support" for women seeking abortions. That includes things like air fare, gas money, hotel rooms or child care. She says McDaniel sometimes lends a hand, picking up out-of-state clients at the St. Louis airport and driving them to clinics in Illinois, one of a few states that are quickly becoming abortion hubs as others restrict abortion access. Martha Irvine/AP Show More Show Less
32 of33 Alison Dreith carries hay out of her barn in rural southern Illinois on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Dreith and her husband moved to the farm but are continuing to work remotely. Dreith works for the Midwest Access Coalition, which pays for "practical support" for women seeking abortions. That includes things like air fare, gas money, hotel rooms or child care. Martha Irvine/AP Show More Show Less
The day’s first caller begged for help to cross state lines and end her pregnancy. “Please,” the woman from Texas said in her voicemail. “Anything would be greatly appreciated.”
Three states away, in southern Illinois, Alison Dreith heard the plea and grinded a toothpick between her teeth. She’d started chewing them last year as a stress reliever the day Texas all but banned abortions. Now the stick darted across her mouth, left to right, right to left. She felt shaky.
Written By
CLAIRE GALOFARO