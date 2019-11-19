Abbott Avenue residents bring back block party

Abbott Avenue is a natural neighborhood to host a block party.

That’s why residents on the street gathered earlier this fall to say goodbye to summer and to celebrate their togetherness.

“Our houses are so close together and we’re all on this road that’s tucked away and we all have kids or babies so it just made sense,” said Amber Wilder, who helped organize the event.

She is hoping to see more block parties around town when the weather warms up next year.

“Having a block party reminds me of childhood and playing games in the street like in The Sandlot,” she said. “It’s the essence of a true neighborhood.”

Wilder, who moved to Ridgefield this summer, said the idea to have a block party came from several exchanges she had with neighbors.

“I asked, ‘Do you ever have this here?’ and the response was generally, ‘No, but we really should,’” she said. “... Our road is just that kind of road that opens itself up to having a block party.”

Wilder, who has a background in digital marketing and consulting, said she designed fliers for the block party with her neighbor Liz Zieman. The duo distributed the fliers at bus stops and around the neighborhood. They also created a sign up sheet for essentials, like a grill and food.

“It was quick, very last minute,” Wilder said. “But we were about to get it together and I think it reflected the flavor of our neighborhood. There was a lot of socializing and kids playing together. We were all happy because we were able to bring them somewhere outside and didn’t have to pay to rent the space.”

With her digital design skills, Wilder is planning to launch a new website — allthingsridgefield.com — this winter. It will offer information about the town’s schools and shops — all from a townsperson’s perspective.

“There will be a parenting section, a section for the restaurant scene,” she said. “I’d like to have a section for moms, and one for teachers. I’m shifting my focus from digital marketing to community news.”

Of course, the website will also look to highlight events like neighborhood block parties.

“It’d be interesting to look through the archives from the town’s history and find some pictures from old block parties and present them on the website,” she said. “It’ll show the history that our parents came from and how these types of events were absolute perfect for the end of summer when things are on an upswing and there’s a lot of positive momentum heading into the new school year.”

For questions on the new website, Wilder can be reached at aclm2503@gmail.com. For more information, visit wildermediact.com.