Abandoned road might give Ridgefield leverage over affordable project

Ridgefield Town Hall

A semi-abandoned stretch of town is the focus of neighbors’ opposition to a developer’s plans for a 9-unit affordable housing project in Ridgebury.

“It would seem to me we have some leverage there, for negotiating,” Selectwoman Barbara Manners said. “If they want to use the road— a smaller development.”

The situation came up in discussion during First Selectman Rudy Marconi’s “selectman’s report” at the end of the Feb. 5 Board of Selectmen’s meeting.

The developer, Black Oaks LLC,is applying under the state’s 8-30g affordable housing law, which exempts projects from density regulations, minimum lots size, and setback distances if 30 percent of proposed residential units meet state affordability guidelines. Three of the nine units are proposed as affordable, so the development qualifies to be considered under 8-30g.

“There’s controversy with this project,” Marconi told fellow selectmen.

About 40 Turner Hill neighborhood residents attended both the Jan. 14 and Feb. 11 Planning and Zoning Commission public hearings on the plan, and a third hearing is scheduled March 3. Seven spoke Feb. 11, doubting the developers’ offer to mollify traffic concerns by building a sidewalk and crosswalk.

“My concern: Is the town’s insurance policy — or indemnification from the builder — up to date when the first person gets hit in that crosswalk,” said Harold Moroknek.

“I don’t think we should be compromising on road safety,” said Gloria Driscoll.

The Turner Hill neighborhood in Ridgebury is near the Danbury border. The area has been subject to a number of condominium projects, as well as construction of the 200,000-square-foot Belimo manufacturing facility.

“They feel they’ve been inundated with all the traffic and all the building,” Marconi said of the neighbors.

Abandoned road

The Black Oaks project incorporates an old, long-abandoned segment of Turner Road into the site plan for the development.

“The access road is on town property,” Marconi said.

But for the developers to legally use that section of the road, they’d have to have an easement from the town.

The stretch of road has long gone unused, and it hasn’t been maintained by the town Highway Department. But it hasn’t been formally abandoned by the town.

“To abandon a road — technically, that requires a town meeting,” Marconi told the selectmen.

When a road is legally abandoned, he said, a line is drawn down the center of the road and the land under the road is ceded to the abutting property owners on either side.

Marconi said the town attorney David Grogins told developers that their plans call for use of a road that belongs to the town, and they’ll need permission to do so.

“Dave Grogins has contacted their legal representative and said ‘You can’t move forward,’ ” Marconi told the board.

Three options

If the developers were to approach the town to try to resolve the situation, Marconi said, the selectmen would be looking at one of three options: granting the developers an easement for the use of the road; selling them the property where the road segment is; or rejecting their request.

At the hearing, neighbors protested that the new development would degrade their neighborhood swimming pool and recreation area. And they felt nine units was a lot for a parcel of a little over one acre.

At the selectmen’s meeting, Marconi added a bit of recent history.

“Originally they bought it, and they were saying two houses,” he said of the developers. “Now they want nine units.”

The situation as Marconi described prompted Selectwoman Manners to raise the idea of trying to use negotiations over the old road to get concessions on the nine-unit density that would be difficult for the Planning and Zoning Commission to accomplish through its approval process.

“If we don’t give them permission, they can’t build,” Manners said. “We don’t have to give them the road.”

Engineers’ responses

Addressing concerns from fire protection to sight lines in a Feb. 3 filing with the town planning office, the developers’ engineers offered written responses to six issues raised at the Jan. 14 public hearing.

The issues and the responses, as outlined by CCA engineering of Brookfield, are:

“Fire protection: The development has approval from the fire marshal for vehicular access to the site. There are pressurized hydrants in close proximity of the site for the fire department’s use. In addition, the building will be quipped with an NFPA (national fire protection association) fire sprinkler system.

“Sightlines: Attached is an aerial map showing the sightlines for the entering onto Barnum Place. The sightlines are more than adequate.

“Parking requirements: Ridgefield’s zoning requirements for multi-family parking require two spaces per dwelling unit. We are proposing two spaces per dwelling unit plus four visitor spaces, including one handicap space.

“Snow removal: Attached is a snow storage plan delineating the onsite areas to stockpile snow.

“Surrounding area: A question was raised regarding the surrounding area. Attached is an Aerial Exhibit — Surrounding Area Map. Included in the area are the proposed development, Barnum Place single family development, Mayfair Square multifamily development and the Belimo manufacturing site.

“Earthwork/dust control: On sheet C4 we have shown requirements to be done during the earthwork phase to control dust, limit the times of earthwork activity, and provide a flagman for traffic control during this phase...

The CCA filing also offer to build a sidewalk that might address some of the neighbors’ concerns.

“In addition, we are proposing an approximately 225 foot sidewalk on the east side of Barnum Place in order for people to navigate this part of Barnum Place off the road. It would start just south of the development’s travelway and end at the recreation area’s driveway.”