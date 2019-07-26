AR Kids to close in downtown Ridgefield

AR Kids, a boys and girls clothing store located in the heart of Ridgefield’s village, posted a note on its door this week indicating that the business would be closing.

The note says that AR Kids is selling the rest of its merchandise at sister business, Audrey Road, located at 7 Bailey Avenue.

AR Kids opened in 2016 at 416 Main Street.

Clothing on sale at Audrey Road is for boys and girls age 2 to 14.

For more information about Audrey Road, click here.

Openings

The closing will give Ridgefield’s downtown its second vacant storefront. The other empty location is half of the former Cheers Ridgefield next to Squash’s.

Sugarbeads will open in one of half of the Cheers storefront at the end of August. It is one of several new businesses in the downtown area.

When it opens at 393 Main Street, the business will rebrand itself as Zoe & Co.