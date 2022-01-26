AP sources: Justice Breyer to retire; Biden to fill vacancy MARK SHERMAN and MICHAEL BALSAMO, Associated Press Jan. 26, 2022 Updated: Jan. 26, 2022 12:46 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Liberal Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is retiring, giving President Joe Biden an opening he has pledged to fill by naming the first Black woman to the high court, two sources told The Associated Press Wednesday.
Breyer, 83, has been a pragmatic force on a court that has grown increasingly conservative in recent years, trying to forge majorities with more moderate justices right and left of center.
MARK SHERMAN and MICHAEL BALSAMO