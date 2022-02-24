AP source: Oklahoma GOP Sen. Inhofe to announce retirement

Republican Sen. Jim Inhofe plans to announce soon that he will retire from Congress before his six-year term is up, triggering a special election this year in Oklahoma to pick his replacement, according to a person with direct knowledge of the senator's plans.

Inhofe, 87, is expected to serve until the current session of Congress ends in January, the person said. He was elected to a fifth Senate term in 2020. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive details.