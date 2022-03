J. David Ake/AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Marjorie Miller, vice president and global enterprise editor at The Associated Press, has been named as the new administrator of the Pulitzer Prizes.

Miller spent 27 years at the Los Angeles Times as a correspondent in Latin America, Europe and the Middle East. She was the newspaper's foreign editor when it won a Pulitzer Prize for Russia coverage and was a finalist for Iraq War coverage.