Skip to main content
News

AP Week in Pictures: North America

14
People watch a documentary called
1of14People watch a documentary called "Rebuilding Black Wall Street," during a drive-in screening of documentaries during centennial commemorations of the Tulsa Race Massacre, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Tulsa, Okla. Over 18 hours, between May 31 and June 1, 1921, whites vastly outnumbering a Black militia carried out a scorched-earth campaign against the Greenwood neighborhood of the city. Some witnesses claimed they saw and heard airplanes overhead firebombing and shooting at businesses, homes and people in the Black district.John Locher/AP

MAY 21 - 27, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from the North American region.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com