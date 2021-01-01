AP Week in Pictures, North America

10 1of10A skater clears an area of snow on the ice of Ghost Lake Reservoir near Cochrane, Alberta, Canada, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, amid a worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)Jeff McIntosh/APShow MoreShow Less 2of10Ricky Trahan sits next to a fire with one of his dogs on Christmas Eve night, while his wife stays inside the tent they now live in, amidst the rubble of their destroyed home in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta, in Lake Charles, La., Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. The family is living in tents with one son, while another son, his fiancee and their one-year-old son is living in a loaned camper there. His sister's family's home is now gutted and they are living in a camper on the same property.Gerald Herbert/APShow MoreShow Less 3of10A man wears a face mask on top of a dune during sunset in Venice Beach in Los Angeles, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020.Damian Dovarganes/APShow MoreShow Less 4of10Emergency personnel work near the scene of an explosion in downtown Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard early Christmas morning.Mark Humphrey/APShow MoreShow Less 5of10People are silhouetted against a pond as they look at Christmas lights on a mild day Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at a park in Lenexa, Kan.Charlie Riedel/APShow MoreShow Less 6of10Administrative worker Leslie Castillo, right, hands a COVID-19 testing kit to a man at a testing site in Los Angeles, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. Hospitals in central and Southern California are quickly running out of intensive care unit beds for coronavirus patients and state officials are poised to extend the strictest stay-at-home orders there as conditions worsen before the post-holiday surge hits.Jae C. Hong/APShow MoreShow Less 7of10Nashville Police officers Brenna Hosey, left, and James Wells embrace after speaking at a news conference Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The two officers are part of a group of officers credited with evacuating people before an explosion took place in downtown Nashville early Christmas morning.Mark Humphrey/APShow MoreShow Less 8of10President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in West Palm Beach, Fla. Trump is returning to Washington after visiting his Mar-a-Lago resort.Patrick Semansky/APShow MoreShow Less 9of10Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., left, takes an elevator as he leaves the Capitol for the day, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington.Jacquelyn Martin/APShow MoreShow Less 10of10The moon rises over snow covered mountains, behind the downtown Los Angeles skyline, viewed from Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Los Angeles.Ringo H.W. Chiu/APShow MoreShow Less DEC. 25 - 31, 2020 This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from the United States and Canada. The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York. Follow AP visual journalism: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com