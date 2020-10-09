  • President Donald Trump walks out of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to return to the White House after receiving treatments for COVID-19, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Bethesda, Md. Photo: Evan Vucci, AP / Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Photo: Evan Vucci, AP
Oct. 2 - 8, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the North America region.

The gallery was curated by photo editor Courtney Dittmar in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

