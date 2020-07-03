AP Week in Pictures, North America

Protesters gather at an encampment outside City Hall, Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in New York. New York City lawmakers are holding a high-stakes debate on the city budget as activists demand a $1 billion shift from policing to social services and the city grapples with multibillion-dollar losses because of the coronavirus pandemic. less Protesters gather at an encampment outside City Hall, Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in New York. New York City lawmakers are holding a high-stakes debate on the city budget as activists demand a $1 billion shift from ... more Photo: John Minchillo, AP Photo: John Minchillo, AP Image 1 of / 18 Caption Close AP Week in Pictures, North America 1 / 18 Back to Gallery

June 26 - July 2, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the North America region.

The gallery was curated by photo editor Courtney Dittmar in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: https://apimagesblog.com