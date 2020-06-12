  • LaTonya Floyd speaks during the funeral service for her brother George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Houston. Photo: David J. Phillip, AP / Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
    Photo: David J. Phillip, AP
LaTonya Floyd speaks during the funeral service for her brother George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Houston.
June 5- June 11, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the North America region.

The gallery was curated by photo editor Courtney Dittmar in New York.

