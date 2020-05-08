AP Week in Pictures, North America

Vendors wait for customers at a drive-thru farmers market Saturday, May 2, 2020, in Overland Park, Kan. The market has moved from its usual home to a sprawling parking lot allowing for people to spread out and shop from their cars as a measure to stem the spread of COVID-19. less Vendors wait for customers at a drive-thru farmers market Saturday, May 2, 2020, in Overland Park, Kan. The market has moved from its usual home to a sprawling parking lot allowing for people to spread out and ... more Photo: Charlie Riedel, AP Photo: Charlie Riedel, AP Image 1 of / 17 Caption Close AP Week in Pictures, North America 1 / 17 Back to Gallery

May 1–May 7, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the North America region.

This week’s selection includes vendors waiting for customers at a drive-thru farmers market in Overland Park, Kansas; members of the Homestead-Miami Mariachi Conservatory practicing in an okra field for Altísimo Live! a livestreamed Latin music and pop culture festival celebrating farmworkers’ contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic on a farm in Homestead, Florida; President Donald Trump bowing his head in prayer during the National Day of Prayer Service in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington; and a protester brandishing a rifle while driving around the front of the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul as he and others call for an end to Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home executive order meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The gallery was curated by photo editor Courtney Dittmar in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: https://apimagesblog.com