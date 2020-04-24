AP Week in Pictures, North America

April 17–April 23, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the North America region.

This week’s selection includes a young boy being restrained by his aunt and medical workers as a swab is placed in his nose during a COVID-19 test at a walk-up testing site in Annapolis, Maryland; nurses and doctors clearing the area before defibrillating a patient with COVID-19 who went into cardiac arrest at St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Yonkers, New York; a man sifting through the rubble searching for his wallet in Onalaska, Texas, after a tornado destroyed his home the night before; and a couple playing volleyball on the sand in Huntington Beach, California.

The gallery was curated by photo editor Courtney Dittmar in New York.

