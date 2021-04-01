AP Week in Pictures: Middle East

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between March 25-31, 2021.

This week’s selection includes scenes from across the region, where Christians and Jews celebrated their spring holidays of Holy Week and Passover, gathering together for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak. Lebanon, which has has had electricity cuts for decades, is now suffering severe power cuts for lack of fuel. And on Monday, Israeli police shot and killed a disabled Arab man who appeared to be wielding a knife, drawing renewed accusations that law enforcement officers use excessive force against Arab suspects.