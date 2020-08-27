AP Week in Pictures, Middle East

A volunteer attempts to extinguish a fire started by an incendiary device launched from the Gaza Strip, on the Israeli side of the border between Israel and Gaza, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. Militants affiliated with Hamas have launched scores of incendiary balloons into southern Israel in recent weeks in a bid to pressure Israel to ease the blockade imposed since Hamas took control of the territory in 2007.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between Aug. 20-26, 2020.

This week’s selection includes photos from across the region, including of bodybuilders in Israel who competed outdoors in masks to comply with health codes regarding the coronavirus.

Militants affiliated with Hamas launched scores of incendiary balloons into southern Israel in recent weeks in a bid to pressure Israel to ease the blockade imposed since Hamas took control of the territory in 2007.

Beirutis are still coming to terms with the deadly Aug. 4 blast that gutted the city and flooding resulted from heavy monsoon rains in Pakistan.

Israelis took to the streets in force following the alleged gang rape of a 16-year-old Israeli girl by a group of males last week, drawing widespread condemnation and angry accusations that the government must do more to prevent violence against women.

The gallery was curated by AP Middle East Deputy News Director for Photography & Storytelling Dusan Vranic and photographer Maya Alleruzzo.

