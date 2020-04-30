AP Week in Pictures, Middle East

An anti-government protester uses a stone to beat on the shield of a riot policeman, during a protest against the deepening financial crisis, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Hundreds of protesters set fire to two banks and hurled stones at soldiers, who responded with tear gas and batons in renewed clashes triggered by an economic crisis spiraling out of control amid a weeks-long virus lockdown.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between April 23-29, 2020.

This week’s selection includes scenes across the region where the coronavirus and the measures to stop its spread have created an impossible financial situation. In Lebanon, hundreds of protesters set fire to two banks and hurled stones at soldiers who responded with tear gas and batons in renewed clashes triggered by an economic crisis spiraling out of control amid a weeks-long virus lockdown.

The gallery was curated by AP photographer Maya Alleruzzo.

