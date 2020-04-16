AP Week in Pictures, Middle East

A police brass band plays for Ahmed Khaled al-Kaabi and his bride Ruqaya Rahim during their wedding in Najaf, Iraq, the hardest hit town by coronavirus in the country with government banned large public gatherings on April 9, 2020. Unwilling to postpone the wedding, al-Kaabi asked the local security forces to help him wed his beloved. The police responded by providing the groom vehicles blasting music to bring his bride to the family home for a small celebration of just six people. less A police brass band plays for Ahmed Khaled al-Kaabi and his bride Ruqaya Rahim during their wedding in Najaf, Iraq, the hardest hit town by coronavirus in the country with government banned large public ... more Photo: Anmar Khalil, AP Photo: Anmar Khalil, AP Image 1 of / 15 Caption Close AP Week in Pictures, Middle East 1 / 15 Back to Gallery

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between April 9-15, 2020.

This week’s selection includes scenes across the region as the coronavirus continues to change how we mourn, worship, work and love. It’s not just humans: in Israel, a popular, sprawling park in central Tel Aviv is all but empty after a countrywide lockdown. This has cleared the way for packs of jackals to take over the urban oasis in the heart of the city.

The gallery was curated by AP Middle East Deputy News Director for Photography and Storytelling Dusan Vranic and photographer Maya Alleruzzo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com